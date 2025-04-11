Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
The Associated Press
Memphis

Anthony Edwards scores 44, Wolves pour in 52 points in 3rd and beat Grizzlies 141-125

man squats with a ball
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Thursday, April 10, in Memphis, Tenn.
AP Photo | Brandon Dill

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Anthony Edwards scored 44 points, including 18 during Minnesota’s franchise-record, 52-point third quarter, and the Timberwolves beat the Memphis Grizzlies 141-125 on Thursday night in a game between teams fighting to avoid the play-in tournament.

Julius Randle added 31 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves, who broke open the game with the highest-scoring quarter in the NBA this season. Edwards was 5 for 5 in the third and Randle scored 14 points as Minnesota made 18 of 21 shots (85.7 percent).

Naz Reid finished with 14 points as Minnesota won its sixth in the last seven, and joined the Golden State Warriors and Grizzlies tied in the sixth through eighth spots in the Western Conference at 47-33.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 36 points, showing off a new celebration by pretending to throw a grenade into the crowd after making a 3-pointer. Desmond Bane added 28 and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 23 as Memphis had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Minnesota bounced back after its collapse on Tuesday against Milwaukee, when the Wolves blew a 24-point lead and had their five-game winning streak snapped.

The Grizzlies had shown life with a three-game winning streak under interim coach Tuomas Iisalo that had them on the verge of avoiding the play-in tournament. The loss may have hurt those chances.

Minnesota opened the second half with a 26-5 burst, including 17 straight points. Randle spurred the run hitting his first five shots in the half. The Timberwolves would outscore Memphis 52-25 in the third.

Memphis shot about 50 percent overall and from 3-point range. But the Grizzlies committed 15 turnovers leading to 23 Minnesota points.

Both teams play Friday night. The Timberwolves host Brooklyn, while the Grizzlies travel to Denver to face the Nuggets