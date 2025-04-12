Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Flames beat Minnesota 4-2 to prevent the Wild from clinching a playoff spot

calgary hockey celebration
Calgary Flames' Yegor Sharangovich (17) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, April 11.
Jeff McIntosh | The Canadian Press via AP

Nazem Kadri scored his 32nd goal of the season on a second-period power play and the Calgary Flames beat Minnesota 4-2 on Friday night to prevent the Wild from clinching a playoff spot Friday night.

Minnesota and St. Louis hold the two Western Conference wild-card spot, three points ahead of Calgary.

Mikael Backlund, Yegor Sharangovich and Ryan Lomberg also scored as Calgary built a 4-0 lead. Dustin Wolf made 16 saves, allowing only late goals to Yakov Trenin and Gustav Nyquist.

Filip Gustavsson stopped 25 shots for Minnesota before giving way to Marc-Andre Fleury after allowing Lomberg’s goal at 7:20 of the third.