Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
The Associated Press

Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair, Toronto's Sean Johnson untouchable in scoreless draw

MLS Minnesota Toronto Soccer
Toronto FC midfielder Deybi Flores (20) falls during a tackle attempt on Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane (21) during the first half of Saturday's game.
Frank Gunn/AP

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair totaled five saves and Sean Johnson stopped the only shot he faced for Toronto FC in a scoreless draw on Saturday.

It was the fourth clean sheet of the season for St. Claire in seven starts for Minnesota United (4-1-3), which is unbeaten in its last seven outings and off to its best start since joining the league in 2017. He had the only save of the first half.

Johnson notched his second shutout this season. Toronto (0-4-4) began the day as one of three winless teams — along with the defending-champion Los Angeles Galaxy and CF Montreal. It was the third straight tie for Toronto — two of them scoreless — after losing four in a row.

Minnesota United began the day in a second-place tie with expansion side San Diego FC in the Western Conference, two points behind the front-running Vancouver Whitecaps.

Minnesota United's only loss was a 1-0 setback on the road to Los Angeles FC in the season opener.

Toronto leads the all-time series 2-1-2.

Toronto has gone 0-8-5 in league play since its last victory, a 2-1 decision over Austin FC on Sept. 14.

Minnesota United will host FC Dallas on Saturday. Toronto travels to play Real Salt Lake on Saturday.