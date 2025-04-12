Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair, Toronto's Sean Johnson untouchable in scoreless draw

Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair totaled five saves and Sean Johnson stopped the only shot he faced for Toronto FC in a scoreless draw on Saturday.

It was the fourth clean sheet of the season for St. Claire in seven starts for Minnesota United (4-1-3), which is unbeaten in its last seven outings and off to its best start since joining the league in 2017. He had the only save of the first half.

Johnson notched his second shutout this season. Toronto (0-4-4) began the day as one of three winless teams — along with the defending-champion Los Angeles Galaxy and CF Montreal. It was the third straight tie for Toronto — two of them scoreless — after losing four in a row.

Minnesota United began the day in a second-place tie with expansion side San Diego FC in the Western Conference, two points behind the front-running Vancouver Whitecaps.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

Minnesota United's only loss was a 1-0 setback on the road to Los Angeles FC in the season opener.

Toronto leads the all-time series 2-1-2.

Toronto has gone 0-8-5 in league play since its last victory, a 2-1 decision over Austin FC on Sept. 14.

Minnesota United will host FC Dallas on Saturday. Toronto travels to play Real Salt Lake on Saturday.