Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
The Associated Press

Tigers top Twins on strong performance by rookie pitcher Jackson Jobe

Tigers Twins Baseball
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe.
Abbie Parr/AP

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Jackson Jobe pitched six shutout innings to earn his first major league win on Saturday as the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0.

Spencer Torkelson homered and drove in three runs for the Tigers, who have won seven of their last eight.

Jobe (1-0), the third pick of the 2021 amateur draft and the overall No. 3 prospect per Baseball America, cruised through the Twins' lineup after earning no-decisions in his previous two starts. The 22-year-old right-hander allowed just three baserunners — two singles and a walk — while striking out two batters.

Brenan Hanifee, Tyler Holton and John Brebbia each pitched a scoreless inning of relief for Detroit.

Chris Paddack (0-2) gave up two runs — one earned — on two hits with two walks and five strikeouts over five innings for Minnesota, which at 4-11 is off to the second-worst start in team history.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead with an unearned run in the first inning. Zack McKinstry led off with a walk, and Kerry Carpenter followed with a chopper to the right of second base. Carlos Correa fielded the ball cleanly but his throw on the run was wide of first base, allowing McKinstry to take third. He then scored on Torkelson's sacrifice fly.

They doubled their lead in the fourth when Torkelson hit a leadoff single and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Justyn-Henry Mellow.

Key moment

Reliever Kody Funderburk — just recalled from Triple-A St. Paul — took over for Paddack in the sixth inning. Carpenter led off with a single and Torkelson followed with a blast off the facing of the scoreboard above the bullpen in left-center, giving the Tigers a 4-0 lead.

Key stat

Shaky fielding has hurt the Twins during their sluggish start. Correa's error was the team's 12th of the season — and eighth in the past five games, four of them losses.

Up next

RHP Casey Mize (2-0, 0.77) of the Tigers will face RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1, 5.59) in Sunday’s series finale.