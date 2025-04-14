Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
St. Paul News
Mark Zdechlik

Minnesota Democrats criticize Trump administration after HUD freezes funds for St. Paul apartment

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Vista Village in St. Paul needs new boilers, windows, insulation and safety upgrades, but those fixes are now on hold. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development froze a $3.8 million grant for the project.

DFL U.S. Senator Tina Smith said she thinks the Trump administration is violating the law by freezing funding approved by Congress.

“This funding was authorized by the United States Congress for a program that is called the Green and Resilient Retrofit Program, and the idea is to make desperately needed improvements to housing like this and to save money on utility bills,” Smith said outside the apartment complex. “But the Trump administration just stopped it, and this is completely unacceptable.”

Smith joined St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter Monday to rip the Trump administration for delaying the funding for the apartment building on Concord Street.

“When the federal government makes a commitment, we ought to keep it,” said Carter. “When the federal government makes a promise to help people live in better housing conditions, we ought to keep that promise. Those promises have to be above politics, they have to be above rhetoric, they have to be above gamesmanship, and they're more important than tax cuts for the most wealthy and for corporations in our community."

Funding for the renovation was included in the Inflation Reduction Act.