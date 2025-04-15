Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Native News
Chandra Colvin
Minneapolis

Federal land in Minneapolis expected to transfer to Dakota-led organization next year

St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam
Shelley Buck, president of Owámniyomni Okhódayapi, speaks during a press conference recognizing the transfer of riverfront land near the Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam to Owámniyomni Okhódayapi in downtown Minneapolis on Monday. The Dakota-led organization will assume stewardship of the land, which holds deep cultural significance to the Dakota people.
Tim Evans for MPR News

Minneapolis city and community leaders announced five acres of federal land near the Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam will be transferred to Dakota-led nonprofit, Owámniyomni Okhódayapi — formerly Friends of the Falls.  

The organization plans to turn the site into a place of healing, restoration and connection that will welcome both Native and non-Native people.  

Shelley Buck is the president of the organization. She says Owámniyomni, also known as St. Anthony Falls, holds historical and cultural significance to Dakota people. 

“We will steward it with the same respect and values as our ancestors,” Buck said. “At the same time, we recognize Owámniyomni is not only a place sacred to the Dakota, it is a place of shared importance to many who call Minneapolis and Minnesota home. Our vision is to create a place of healing, beauty and belonging that is open to everyone.”  

The land is currently owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Efforts to transfer the site to the organization began 10 years ago.  

St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam
A parcel of riverfront land that will be transferred to the Dakota-led organization Owámniyomni Okhódayapi overlooks the Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam.
Tim Evans for MPR News

Congress passed legislation in 2020 requiring the USACE to transfer site ownership to the city of Minneapolis or its designee. The city chose Owámniyomni Okhódayapi as its designee to transform the site in a community space that would honor its Indigenous significance.  

“Under the stewardship of Owámniyomni Okhódayapi and the guidance of the Dakota nations, the riverfront near the Lock and Dam will be transformed into a community gathering space that honors our shared past and looks toward an inclusive future,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement.  

St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam
Mayor Jacob Frey speaks during a press conference recognizing the transfer of riverfront land near the Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam to the Dakota-led organization Owámniyomni Okhódayapi in downtown Minneapolis on Monday.
Tim Evans for MPR News

Last year, the organization received a $2.6 million grant from the Bush Foundation. Buck says the grant’s funding is used for the development of the land design and will also be used for construction costs.  

Designs for the land include traditional medicines and plants, the restoration of water flow, walking paths closer to the river and public art installations. The organization will work with the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board to transform the site.  

“We're developing a design that encourages Dakota people to use the land in traditional ways, rebuilding vital, spiritual connections and restoring the native plantings and habitats that are indigenous to this area,” Buck said. She says they are working with the four Dakota tribes in Minnesota and Dakota knowledge keepers across United States to plan for the site’s transformation.  

The land transfer is expected to happen next year, and the project completed by 2028. 