Jeffers, Bader lead Twins over Mets 6-3

Ryan Jeffers and Harrison Bader had three hits apiece and Brooks Lee homered on Tuesday as the Minnesota Twins defeated the New York Mets 6-3.

Byron Buxton singled twice and scored two runs for the Twins.

Bailey Ober (1-1) gave up three earned runs on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings to pick up his first victory since Aug. 9, a span of 13 starts.

Jhoan Durán struck out Francisco Lindor, the potential tying run, to earn his first save of the season.

Lindor’s fourth error in 17 games led to a pair of unearned runs in the third when he misplayed Ty France’s two-out grounder to shortstop.

For the Mets, Pete Alonso and Juan Soto each homered — the second in as many nights for Soto, who hadn't gone deep since the second game of the season.

Tylor Megill (2-2) pitched five innings, giving up four runs — two earned — on eight hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

The Twins scored two runs with two outs in the second on an infield error and an RBI single by Carlos Correa. Harrison Bader’s infield single drove in a run in the fourth.

Buxton’s speed helped the Twins manufacture a run in the fifth. He led off with a single, stole second and moved to third on a groundout.

With the Mets infield pulled in, Buxton broke for home on France’s sharp grounder to second baseman Luisangel Acuña. The throw to the plate was on target but Buxton slid around Luis Torrens’ tag to give the Twins a 4-2 lead.

Lee homered in the seventh to put the Twins up 6-3.

Trailing 5-2 with one out in the seventh, the Mets tried to rally as Mark Vientos singled and moved to third on Torrens’ double. Reliever Cole Sands came on and allowed Jesse Winker’s sacrifice fly, then walked Acuña, but he retired Lindor on a grounder to second to end the threat.

The Twins had a season-high 13 hits.

RHP David Festa (0-0, 0.00) will start for the Twins in Wednesday afternoon’s series finale. RHP Griffin Canning was scratched by the Mets due to illness. The team has not announced a replacement starter.

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa left the game in the fifth inning with an apparent wrist injury.

Correa swung at a pitch from the Mets’ Tylor Megill and then stepped out of the batter's box in obvious discomfort. After a visit from a trainer, Correa walked to the dugout and was replaced by Brooks Lee.

Correa is off to a slow start with a .164 batting average and just four RBIs, but his RBI single in the third inning gave the Twins a 2-1 lead.