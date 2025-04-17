Fire destroys several campers at southern Minnesota campground

A fire destroyed several camping trailers on Wednesday afternoon at a campground in southern Minnesota.

It happened at Shades of Sherwood Campground between Zumbrota and Wanamingo. No one was injured.

Zumbrota fire officials said the initial call just after 4 p.m. was for leaves on fire, encroaching on a camper. By the time first responders arrived, several large camping trailers were fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from Zumbrota and Wanamingo extinguished the fire, believed to have started from a discarded cigarette. Zumbrota police Sgt. Tony Pasquale, Courtesy Zumbrota Fire Department

Zumbrota police officers ensured everyone was out of the campers, while firefighters from Zumbrota and Wanamingo extinguished the flames. The fire was under control shortly after 5 p.m.

Authorities said they believe the fire was started by a discarded cigarette, but it remains under investigation.

“We are thankful that there were no injuries on scene and grateful for the team work by all involved,” the Zumbrota Fire Department reported.