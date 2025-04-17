Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Crime, Law and Justice
Sarah Ventre, NPR

Luigi Mangione indicted in federal court in United Healthcare CEO killing

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!
Luigi Mangione, wearing a bright orange jumpsuit, is surrounded by NYPD officers, including some with guns.
Luigi Mangione, suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was indicted on four federal counts. In December, he was escorted by members of the NYPD following his extradition to New York.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old accused of killing United Healthcare CEO and Minnesotan Brian Thompson, was indicted on Thursday by a grand jury in Manhattan federal court. The charges include two counts of stalking, one firearms offense and murder through use of a firearm — which, if Mangione is found guilty, could make him eligible for the death penalty.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Pamela Bondi directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in Mangione's case, the first time the federal death penalty has been sought since the Biden administration placed a moratorium on federal executions in 2021.

Mangione's attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, issued a statement shortly after Bondi's directive, saying, "By seeking to murder Luigi Mangione, the Justice Department has moved from the dysfunctional to the barbaric. Their decision to execute Luigi is political and goes against the recommendation of the local federal prosecutors, the law, and historical precedent."

In addition to the federal indictment, Mangione is being charged in Pennsylvania and New York, where he faces murder and terrorism charges. 

Mangione's case continues to spark national discussion about the state of the healthcare industry.

Copyright 2025, NPR