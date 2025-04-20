Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
The Associated Press
Atlanta

Matt Olson and Drake Baldwin hit 2-run homers as Braves beat Twins 6-2 to complete a 3-game sweep

Twins Braves Baseball
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) celebrates his two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins with teammate Ozzie Albies (1) during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2025, in Atlanta.
John David Mercer | AP

Matt Olson and Drake Baldwin hit two-run homers, Grant Holmes allowed only one run and the Atlanta Braves beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Marcell Ozuna also homered off Joe Ryan (1-3), who allowed six runs and eight hits and one walk in five innings.

Byron Buxton had two hits, including a home run off right-hander Enyel De Los Santos, for Minnesota.

The Braves had not won back-to-back games before sweeping the Twins.

Atlanta's first winning streak of the season came in Alex Verdugo's first three starts as Atlanta's left fielder and leadoff hitter. Verdugo had four hits, including two doubles, and drove in the go-ahead run in Saturday night’s 4-3 win and had one hit on Sunday.

Holmes (2-1) pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed four hits with four walks and seven strikeouts.

Key moment

The Braves jumped on Ryan in the first inning. Ozuna walked with two outs before Olson hit his third homer off the top of the wall in center field. Baldwin hit his two-run shot in the third.

Key stat

The Braves' first five runs were scored with two outs.

Up next

Atlanta RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (1-1, 2.55) is scheduled to start when the Braves open a three-game series against RHP Erick Fedde (1-2, 3.43) and St. Louis on Monday night. The Twins are off on Monday and open a home series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. Manager Rocco Baldelli left open the possibility RHP Pablo López (strained right hamstring) could come off the 15-day injured list and join the rotation this week following his “solid outing” for Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday. “We will sit down and assess what the rotation looks like this week,” Baldelli said before the game.