Crash damages bridge, closes eastbound lanes of Highway 10 in Coon Rapids
A section of U.S. Highway 10 in Coon Rapids is closed due to a crash.
MnDOT says the eastbound lanes are closed, but motorists can get around the closure by exiting at Round Lake Boulevard and then re-entering the freeway.
Officials say the Round Lake Boulevard bridge over Highway 10 appears to be damaged as a result of the crash.
This is a developing story.
