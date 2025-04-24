Twins legends Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek are recovering from strokes suffered days apart

Two Minnesota Twins greats are recovering from strokes suffered days apart, the team confirmed Wednesday.

Former right fielder and designated hitter Tony Oliva had what the team called “a series of mini strokes” over the past month but is expected to make a full recovery. Former first baseman Kent Hrbek also suffered a minor stroke following knee surgery in early April and is recovering at home.

The 86-year-old Oliva spent his entire 15-year career with the Twins. He was the American League Rookie of the Year in 1964 and won the batting title three times. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022 by the Golden Days Era Committee.

Hrbek, 64, who grew up in the area in Bloomington and played his entire 14-year career with his hometown team. He was an integral part of the Twins teams that won the World Series in 1987 and 1991.

Both Oliva and Hrbek have remained around the team and have been regular fixtures at Target Field since the stadium opened in 2010. Their numbers have been retired by the Twins — Oliva's No. 6 and Hrbek's No. 14 — and the former players are represented by bronze statues outside the venue.

The team hopes to see both of them back at the ballpark soon.