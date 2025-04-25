Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
MPR News Staff
Updated:

Former Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson arrested for suspected DWI

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson
Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson stands on the field before a game between the Vikings and the Chicago Bears on Nov. 27, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Bruce Kluckhohn | AP file

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Former Minnesota Vikings star Adrian Peterson was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving early Friday morning.

According to a statement from the Minnesota State Patrol, at 3:20 a.m., a trooper spotted Peterson’s car traveling at over 80 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone along Highway 77 at 66th Street in Richfield. The Patrol said a breath test showed Peterson’s alcohol level was allegedly .14, which is above the legal limit of .08.

Peterson, 40, was arrested on suspicion of 4th-degree impaired driving, which is a misdemeanor. Jail records show Peterson was released Friday morning after posting a $4,000 bond, and has a court appearance scheduled for next month.

The former Vikings running back was one of several former Vikings players who attended the team’s NFL Draft watch event on Thursday night.

Peterson, who lives in the Houston area, was the seventh overall pick by the Vikings in the 2007 draft. He’s the fifth all-time leading rusher in NFL history with 14,918 yards after 10 seasons with the Vikings and bouncing around with six other teams over his final five seasons in the league.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.