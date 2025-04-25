Former Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson arrested for suspected DWI

Former Minnesota Vikings star Adrian Peterson was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving early Friday morning.

According to a statement from the Minnesota State Patrol, at 3:20 a.m., a trooper spotted Peterson’s car traveling at over 80 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone along Highway 77 at 66th Street in Richfield. The Patrol said a breath test showed Peterson’s alcohol level was allegedly .14, which is above the legal limit of .08.

Peterson, 40, was arrested on suspicion of 4th-degree impaired driving, which is a misdemeanor. Jail records show Peterson was released Friday morning after posting a $4,000 bond, and has a court appearance scheduled for next month.

The former Vikings running back was one of several former Vikings players who attended the team’s NFL Draft watch event on Thursday night.

Peterson, who lives in the Houston area, was the seventh overall pick by the Vikings in the 2007 draft. He’s the fifth all-time leading rusher in NFL history with 14,918 yards after 10 seasons with the Vikings and bouncing around with six other teams over his final five seasons in the league.

