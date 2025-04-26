Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
The Associated Press
Minneapolis

Twins match season high with 13 hits in 5-1 win over Angels

man with pose
Minnesota Twins's Byron Buxton gestures after hitting a single off Los Angeles Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 26, in Minneapolis.
AP Photo | Craig Lassig

Ty France doubled, singled and drove in a run as the Minnesota Twins matched their season high with 13 hits and beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 on Saturday for their fourth win in five games.

Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel bruised his right knee when he fouled off a pitch in the fourth inning and needed assistance when he left the field. He was replaced by a pinch hitter.

Carlos Correa had two singles and two RBIs, while Brock Lee had a single, a double and drove in a run.

Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2) gave up one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with no walks and seven strikeouts, Four pitchers combined on one-hit relief

After taking two of three from the Chicago White Sox and winning the first two games against the Angels, the Twins have consecutive series victories for the first time since last Aug. 12-18.

Zach Neto had three hits including a home run and had a career-best three stolen bases for the Angels, who have lost four of five.

Yusei Kikuchi (0-4) lost his fifth straight decision, giving up four runs, nine hits and four walks in two-plus innings with no strikeouts. Kikuchi failed to record an out in the third inning for the first time in six starts this year.

José Fermin, a 23-year-old right-hander, made his big league debut for the Angels, striking out two and walking one in a hitless eighth,

Minnesota took a 3-0 lead in the first as Correa, France and Jonah Bride drove in runs during an inning that included six singles.

Correa had another RBI single in the second, and France and Lee doubled for a 5-1 lead in the sixth.

After Woods Richardson allowed a one-out single to Neto in the fifth, Brock Stewart struck out Mike Trout and retired Taylor Ward on a flyout.

Minnesota left the bases loaded in each of the first three innings.

Angels RHP José Soriano (2-3, 4.34) faces Twins RHP Joe Ryan (1-2, 4.00) in Sunday’s series finale.