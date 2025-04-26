Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
The Associated Press

Vikings acquire QB Sam Howell from Seahawks in trade involving 5th-round pick swap

sam howell
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Howell looks to pass the ball during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Seattle, Dec. 15, 2024.
Stephen Brashear | AP file

The Minnesota Vikings acquired quarterback Sam Howell in a trade with Seattle on Saturday during the NFL draft, swapping fifth-round picks with the Seahawks for a young backup for J.J. McCarthy who has starting experience.

The Vikings sent the 142nd overall selection to the Seahawks for the 172nd overall selection to swing the deal for Howell, who passed for 3,946 yards in 2023 while starting all 17 games for the Washington Commanders. Howell led the league that season with 21 interceptions and 65 sacks for a 4-13 team, but the 2022 fifth-round pick is just 24 years old and joining a quarterback-friendly offense directed by coach Kevin O'Connell.

O'Connell helped Sam Darnold produce a Pro Bowl season in 2024, before Darnold signed with the Seahawks. The Vikings are turning to McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in the draft last year who didn't play as a rookie because of a preseason knee injury. The only other backup on the roster is Brett Rypien, who has four NFL starts in six seasons.