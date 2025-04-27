Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
The Associated Press
Minneapolis

Joe Ryan strikes out season-best 11 as Twins top Angels 5-0 for 3-game series sweep

Angels Twins Baseball
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan throws to the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday in Minneapolis.
Bruce Kluckhohn | AP

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Joe Ryan struck out a season-high 11 in seven shutout innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-0 on Sunday for their first three-game win streak since August.

Ryan (2-2) allowed four hits and a walk. The 28-year-old right-hander finished one strikeout shy of his career best. Justin Topa threw two hitless innings to complete the Twins' second shutout of the season. Both have come with Ryan as starter.

Ty France had an RBI double and Ryan Jeffers doubled in two more runs — all in the sixth inning — knocking Angels starter José Soriano (2-4) out of the game. France also knocked in a run in the first with a sacrifice fly and Trevor Larnach added an RBI single in the seventh.

Carlos Correa had a double among his three hits. The 30-year-old shortstop went 6 for 11 in the series and is batting .211.

Soriano gave up four runs, three earned, in his five-plus innings as the Angels lost their third straight and for the fifth time in six games.

Luis Rengifo had two hits for the Angels. Mike Trout batted leadoff for the first time this season and went hitless. Trout, who batted leadoff six times last season, is hitting .170.

Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel didn’t play after leaving Saturday’s game with a bruised right knee. He is day-to-day.

Key moment

Twins center fielder Harrison Bader made a running, diving, back-handed catch in the seventh.

Key stat

The Twins' first series sweep since August was also the team's first against the Angels at Target Field since 2016.

Up next

Bailey Ober (2-1, 5.04) pitches for the Twins at Cleveland against Gavin Williams (2-1, 4.15) on Monday. The Angels start Jack Kochanowicz (1-3, 5.47) at Seattle versus Bryce Miller (1-3, 4.21) on Tuesday.