Sports
The Associated Press
Cleveland

Twins get season-high 17 hits, Bailey Ober allows 1 run in 7 2/3 innings in 11-1 rout of Guardians

person running
Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor prepares to tag out Minnesota Twins' Ty France (13) at home plate in the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, April 28.
AP Photo | Sue Ogrocki

Jonah Bride had three of Minnesota's 17 hits, Bailey Ober allowed one run in 7 2/3 innings and the Minnesota Twins rolled to an 11-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.

Minnesota had 10 players with hits, the first time the Twins had done that since last June against the Athletics. Six players had at least two hits, including Ryan Jeffers, who had a two-run homer and three RBIs.

Edouard Julien also went deep for the Twins, who have won four straight and six of seven.

Ty France and Byron Buxton both had two hits and each drove in a pair of runs.

Ober (3-1) has won his last three starts.

Cleveland has allowed 24 runs in the past two games and its taxed pitching staff saw Paul Sewald leave in the fifth inning due to right shoulder inflammation. Shortstop Will Wilson pitched the last two innings, allowing Jeffers’ homer.

Starter Gavin Williams (2-2) allowed four runs and seven hits in two innings.

Steven Kwan extended his hitting streak to 11 games for the Guardians, who have lost three straight and four of five.

Julien jumped on a fastball by Williams that was up in the strike zone and drove it over the center-field wall for his fourth career leadoff homer. It was the second time in the homestand a Guardians starter allowed a first-pitch homer after the New York Yankees' Ben Rice off Tanner Bibee last Tuesday.

Minnesota had a season high in hits and was 8 for 14 with runners in scoring position.

Right-hander Chris Paddock (0-3, 6.45 ERA) goes for Minnesota. Bibee (2-2, 5.19 ERA) gets the call for Cleveland.