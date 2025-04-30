Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
The Associated Press
Las Vegas

An illness forces the Wild to replace Gustavsson with Fleury at goalie against Golden Knights

goaltender
Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) defends a shot by Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) during the second period of Game 5 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, April 29, in Las Vegas.
AP Photo | David Becker

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Minnesota goalie Filip Gustavsson was replaced after two periods Tuesday night because of an illness, putting Marc-Andre Fleury in net for the Wild to face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

Fleury saved six of seven shots, but the Golden Knights won 3-2 on Brett Howden's goal 4:05 into overtime. Vegas leads the series 3-2.

Fans chanted Fleury's name to begin the third period. He remains arguably the most popular player in the Golden Knights' eight-year history, starting in goal for Vegas in its first four seasons. It was his first time facing the Golden Knights in the playoffs.

“I was excited to have a chance to play again,” Fleury said. “And in this building, too. In front of the crowd and get a little chant going, too, it gives you a few butterflies. That was pretty sweet, too.”

Fleury was playing in his 18th playoffs, breaking his tie with Patrick Roy and Martin Brodeur to become the goalie with the most playoff seasons.

Gustavsson saved 23 of 25 shots through the first two periods as the Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead before the Wild forced overtime in the third.

Wild coach John Hynes said Gustavsson's illness “came up during the game.”

But Fleury knew there was a chance he needed to be ready.

“I knew Gus wasn’t feeling great before the game, but he battled through those first periods,” Fleury said. “I talked when he came off and he said that was it.”