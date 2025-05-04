Minnesota United FC hands Austin its fifth shutout this season with a 3-0 win
Anthony Markanich and Joaquín Pereyra each scored a goal and Minnesota United FC took advantage of an own goal and beat Austin FC 3-0 on Saturday.
Austin midfielder Ilie Sánchez was credited with an own goal from left of the box at 22 minutes for a 1-0 Minnesota (5-2-4) lead. His mild deflection off a shot attempt by Pereyra created back spin on a ball that slowly rolled through the hands and legs of keeper Brad Stuver.
Markanich scored 13 minutes later on a header from the center of the box for a two-goal lead. Pereyra ended the scoring in the first minute of extra time in the second half with a left-footed shot from the middle position outside the box.
Austin has now been shut out five times in 11 games this season.
