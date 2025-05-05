Timberwolves playoff run: Everything to know about Minnesota’s basketball semifinals

The Minnesota Timberwolves are chasing their first-ever NBA Finals appearance. After knocking out the Lakers, they now face the Golden State Warriors Tuesday in Round 2.

If the Wolves win this best-of-seven second round, they will become one of two Western Conference semifinalists and advance to play either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Denver Nuggets for the conference title.

Many Wolves fans may be experiencing deja vu after the team’s failed attempt for this title last season against the Dallas Mavericks. This makes it the first time a Timberwolves team has advanced to this level of the playoffs for a second straight year.

Are you a longtime Timberwolves fan prepping for this second-round series? Or a new fan hopping on the bandwagon now that they have advanced past Round 1 for a second year in a row? Maybe you’re just wondering what is going on in the NBA as the WNBA counts down to their season kickoff? Regardless why, here is everything you need to know.

What makes the Timberwolves team notable?

Round 1 had some major highlights along with moments of disappointment. Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle stepped up while teammate Anthony Edwards was occasionally unreliable.

Overall, the team has exemplified a defensive determination, a flexible lineup both defensively and offensively and a confidence in scoring while keeping their opponents in check. At times Edwards has been shaky, but his constant energy has brought forth a confident leader and changed the team’s demeanor.

Edwards still led the first-round series with an average of 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Also critical to their success was Randle with 22.6 points per game and Jaden McDaniels with 17.4.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, left, grabs a rebound next to Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) during the first half in Game 5 on Wednesday in Los Angeles. AP Photo | Mark J. Terrill

Gobert was on fire in Game 5 with 27 points and 24 rebounds. It made him the first player since 1996 to post at least 25 points and 20 rebounds on 80 percent shooting in a playoff game.

The Wolves face the Warriors at home Tuesday, guaranteeing a ferocious Minnesota crowd that seeks redemption after their beloved team’s let down last year. It will truly be the definition of a home-court advantage.

Head coach Chris Finch continues to dominate tactical adjustments. He has led his team to slow down superstars like LeBron James and Luka Doncic in the first round.

This season alone, Edwards has been fined seven times for a total of $370,000. $200,000 worth of fines were from December alone.

Off the court, this season has been shadowed by ownership drama. There is an ongoing legal battle over the team’s ownership between long-standing owner Glen Taylor and a group led by Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore.

What to expect Tuesday

The Warriors-Wolves match up is the first time since 2023 that two teams seeded 5th or lower have faced off in the second round. The Wolves are the No. 6 seed hosting the No. 7 Warriors.

The Warriors feature Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and short time-Timberwolf, Jimmy Butler, who was acquired by the Warriors at the trade deadline. He helped Golden State reach a 27-10 record. This matchup will pit a current face of the NBA in Stephen Curry against an heir apparent in Anthony Edwards, both Olympic backcourt teammates.

Fans cheer as the Minnesota Timberwolves players are introduced before the game on April 27 in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Minnesota is shooting for their first-ever NBA Finals appearance. They are favored fourth to win the NBA title, according to BetMGM Sportsbook: At first is Oklahoma City, followed by Boston, Cleveland, then Minnesota.

In order to make it, the Wolves must maintain their defensive intensity and all-stars like Edwards need to continue to own the court.

When and where to watch

Schedule (times are in Central Standard Time)

Game 1 — 8:30 p.m. at Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday, May 6, broadcast on TNT, TrueTV and HBO Max

Game 2 — 7:30 p.m. at Target Center in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 8, broadcast on TNT, TrueTV and HBO Max

Game 3 — 7:30 p.m. at Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday, May 10, broadcast on ABC

Game 4 — 9 p.m. at Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday, May 12, broadcast on ESPN

Game 5 — TBD at Target Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 14, broadcast on TNT, TrueTV and HBO Max

Game 6 — TBD at Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday, May 18, broadcast on TBD

Game 7 — 7:30 p.m. at Target Center in Minneapolis on May 20, broadcast on ESPN

A fan cheers from the stands during Game 4 of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers playoff series on April 26, at Target Center in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Some possible watch parties:

Tom’s Watch Bar: 609 Hennepin Ave. Minneapolis, MN 55403

Bricksworth Beer Co.: 305 N 5th Ave Suite 105, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Falling Knife Brewing Company: 783 Harding St NE #100, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Ray J's American Grill: 500 Central Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414

HeadFlyer Brewing: 861 E Hennepin Ave #100, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Riverview Theater: 3800 42nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55406

Fans gather around to watch as the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs at Falling Knife Brewing Co. in Minneapolis on April 19. Shannon Rathmanner for MPR News

The Associated Press contributed to this story.