Twins rally for 2nd straight road win behind Harrison Bader’s tiebreaking double; beat Red Sox 5-4

Harrison Bader hit a go-ahead double off the Green Monster in the eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins took the weekend series against the Boston Red Sox with a 5-4 victory on Sunday.

Byron Buxton hit a game-opening homer on Garrett Crochet’s first pitch for the Twins, who won consecutive road games for just the second time this season.

The Red Sox had a scare when a line drive off the bat of Carlos Correa skipped off the glove and nose of ace Garrett Crochet on its way to second base for a groundout. Crochet stayed in the game.

Bader scored on Trevor Larnach’s single after his hit off Justin Slaten (0-3).

Louis Varland (2-3) pitched an inning of scoreless relief and Jhoan Duran worked the ninth for his fourth save, and second in as many days.

Boston had opened a 3-1 edge on Carlos Narváez’s two-run single in the second and Romy Gonzalez’s sacrifice fly an inning later.

Ryan Jeffers’ two-run single tied it in the seventh. Boston's Wilyer Abreu hit a solo homer in the eighth.

The Twins took the middle game of the series Saturday with Kody Clemens hitting a two-run homer in his first career game at Fenway Park with his father, former Red Sox pitcher Roger Clemens, in attendance.

Crochet appeared to possibly have a small trickle of blood coming out as his blew his right nostril, but he finished the inning. He gave up a run over five with six strikeouts.

Minnesota improved to just 6-14 on the road.

For the Twins, off Monday before RHP Pablo López (2-2, 2.25 ERA) is slated to face Orioles LHP Cade Povich (1-2, 5.16) in the first of three at home.

Off Monday before Red Sox’ RHP Lucas Giolito (0-0, 4.50) makes his second start Tuesday, facing Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi (2-3, 2.11) at Fenway.