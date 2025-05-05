Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
The Associated Press
Boston

Twins rally for 2nd straight road win behind Harrison Bader’s tiebreaking double; beat Red Sox 5-4

two players high five
Minnesota Twins' Christian Vázquez, right, high-fives teammate Harrison Bader, left, after scoring a run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, May 4.
AP Photo | Mark Stockwell

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Harrison Bader hit a go-ahead double off the Green Monster in the eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins took the weekend series against the Boston Red Sox with a 5-4 victory on Sunday.

Byron Buxton hit a game-opening homer on Garrett Crochet’s first pitch for the Twins, who won consecutive road games for just the second time this season.

The Red Sox had a scare when a line drive off the bat of Carlos Correa skipped off the glove and nose of ace Garrett Crochet on its way to second base for a groundout. Crochet stayed in the game.

Bader scored on Trevor Larnach’s single after his hit off Justin Slaten (0-3).

Louis Varland (2-3) pitched an inning of scoreless relief and Jhoan Duran worked the ninth for his fourth save, and second in as many days.

Boston had opened a 3-1 edge on Carlos Narváez’s two-run single in the second and Romy Gonzalez’s sacrifice fly an inning later.

Ryan Jeffers’ two-run single tied it in the seventh. Boston's Wilyer Abreu hit a solo homer in the eighth.

The Twins took the middle game of the series Saturday with Kody Clemens hitting a two-run homer in his first career game at Fenway Park with his father, former Red Sox pitcher Roger Clemens, in attendance.

Crochet appeared to possibly have a small trickle of blood coming out as his blew his right nostril, but he finished the inning. He gave up a run over five with six strikeouts.

Minnesota improved to just 6-14 on the road.

For the Twins, off Monday before RHP Pablo López (2-2, 2.25 ERA) is slated to face Orioles LHP Cade Povich (1-2, 5.16) in the first of three at home.

Off Monday before Red Sox’ RHP Lucas Giolito (0-0, 4.50) makes his second start Tuesday, facing Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi (2-3, 2.11) at Fenway.