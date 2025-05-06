Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Minneapolis News
MPR News Staff

14-year-old dies in shooting in downtown Minneapolis

A 14-year-old boy died in a shooting Monday night in downtown Minneapolis.

Police said it happened at about 9 p.m. on the 90 block of Hennepin Avenue, near the Federal Reserve Bank building. Officers responding to reports of a shooting found the injured teen; he later died at a hospital.

Minneapolis police said it appears that “a physical altercation among teenage boys escalated, ending when one of the teens fired a gun.”

“When teenagers have access to guns, conflicts can turn deadly. One young life is lost, and others are forever changed. It’s heartbreaking,” Minneapolis police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a news release. “The sheer number of guns in circulation — and how easily teens can access them — is unacceptable.”

Authorities haven’t released the name of the victim, and there were no arrests in the case at last report.