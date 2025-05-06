Despite recent homicides, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says city is becoming safer

Despite recent high-profile killings in Minneapolis, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tried to make the case that the city of Minneapolis is making progress in addressing problems.

“Over the last several months, the data shows that Minneapolis is becoming safer,” Frey said. “Violent crime is down. Carjackings are down. Gun violence is down, and homicides are down.”

The city’s crime data dashboard shows a decrease in crime in 2025 compared to the year-to-date numbers from last year. Carjackings have decreased about 29 percent, gunshot wound victims are down about 24 percent and homicides are down about 29 percent, according to the city’s data.

Frey said for the first time since 2020, the Minneapolis 911 call center is nearly fully staffed and is answering calls 10 percent more quickly.

He also said recruiting for new police officers increased 135 percent and that the Minneapolis Police Department ended 2024 with more officers than the beginning of the year.

Frey said the city has been successfully leveraging technology to combat crime.

“This progress is the result of a coordinated, data driven effort across our Office of Community Safety, uniting police, firefighters, 911, violence prevention teams and community partners around a common goal,” Frey said.

Frey also said the city has made progress in reducing homelessness.

“While other cities across the country are seeing more and more people sleeping on the street, we continue to see steady reduction of unsheltered homelessness, year over year, now down 33 percent from 2020,” Frey said.

During his remarks Frey frequently criticized the federal government and Republican President Donald Trump’s second term.

“Let's counter Donald Trump, not with our own brand of chaos, but with our own brand of collaboration,” Frey said. “Let's show that unity is possible and remind the country what government looks like when it works.”

He said Minneapolis stands as an example of government working together to help people.