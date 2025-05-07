Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
May 13 special elections in Minnesota

2024 General Election
A person casts their vote at Ella Baker School on Election Day in Minneapolis, MN on Nov. 5, 2024.
Tim Evans for MPR News

A handful of special elections are being held on Tuesday, April 8.

MPR News reached out to candidates, providing a three-question survey for them to fill out and inform voters about who they are and their priorities if elected. Our team also collected referendum questions — exactly how they are phrased on the ballot. If a referendum is in your area, it will show by entering your address into the embed below.

A number of special elections for vacant seats and ballot questions are happening across Minnesota on May 13. Elections will be held for races in Orono, Traverse County and Mora schools.

Referendums are being held in Slayton and Unorganized Township 63-17 in St. Louis County, as well as school districts in Cedar Mountain, Chisago Lakes, Fulda, Kingsland and Windom.

Enter your address to get a customized look at what is on your ballot for the April 8 special election and learn more about the candidates and ballot measures.

Special elections are being held to fill vacancies and seats for:

Special elections for ballot questions:

  • Slayton

  • Unorg. Township 63-17

  • Cedar Mountain, ISD 2754

  • Chisago Lakes , ISD 2144

  • Fulda Public School, ISD 505

  • Kingsland Public Schools, ISD 2137

  • Windom Area Schools, ISD 177