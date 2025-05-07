Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Transportation
Mark Zdechlik

On first day of Real ID requirement, travelers at MSP find minimal hassle

People in an airport terminal
Security checkpoint lines were running smoothly at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday, on the first day of new Real ID requirements for air travelers.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

After lots of warnings about potential delays at security checkpoints on the first day of Real ID requirements, travelers passing through the Twin Cities airport on Wednesday encountered minimal wait times — and in general, an unexpectedly positive atmosphere.

“I was surprised at how good it was, but people follow the rules in Minnesota,” said traveler Teri Trullinger, who was heading to Florida.

“It’s very calm here today,” said Natalie Shermeta, also heading to Florida for her daughter’s graduation. “Pleasantly surprised.”

The rules now include showing a Real ID-compliant driver’s license at airport security checkpoints. In talking with travelers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday morning, MPR News could not find anyone who showed up for a flight hoping to get through security with a standard driver’s license.

lines in airport
There were minimal wait times at security checkpoint at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday.
Mark Zdechlik | MPR News

Those who didn’t have Real ID licenses had passports, which are also accepted under the new rules. That includes Sireatha Tek of New Brighton.

“It’s good for 10 years, so I’m going to wait until the rush of people are done (getting Real IDs), and then I’m going to go on in and get it afterwards,” she said.

Tribal photo IDs also can be used at airport security.

Jessica Mayle, a regional spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, said the agency has workarounds — for now — to help people clear security even if all they have is a conventional driver’s license.

“I wouldn’t call it amnesty. We really are beginning full enforcement,” she said. Travelers who don’t have a Real ID license or passport may face extra screening and could be delayed. They’ll be given a card as a reminder that they need to get a Real ID-compliant license.

Wednesdays are traditionally slower travel days, which may have helped keep things running smoothly at MSP on Wednesday. It’s unclear whether there may be longer security lines the rest of the week.

It’s also unclear how long the TSA will offer Real ID workarounds as Americans get accustomed to the new requirement.