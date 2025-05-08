Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
International
The Associated Press

White smoke pours out of the Sistine Chapel chimney, signaling that a new pope has been elected

women take selfie
A woman takes selfie with nuns at St. Peter's Square where 133 cardinals are gathering on the second day of the conclave to elect successor of late Pope Francis, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8.
Markus Schreiber | AP

White smoke is pouring out of the Sistine Chapel chimney, signalling that a pope has been elected to lead the Catholic Church.

That means the winner secured at least 89 votes of the 133 cardinals participating in the conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis. The crowd in St. Peter’s Square erupted in cheers. The name will be announced later, when a top cardinal utters the words “Habemus papam!” Latin for “We have a pope!” from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica. The cardinal then reads the winner’s birth name in Latin, and reveals the name he has chosen to be called.

The new pope is then expected to make his first public appearance and impart a blessing from the same loggia.