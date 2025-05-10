Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Minneapolis News
Feven Gerezgiher

Minneapolis Park Board unveils first net-zero building

river hub at graco park
The River Hub at Graco Park is located at 810 Sibley St. NE.
Courtesy of Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board unveiled its first net-zero building Saturday.

The River Hub, a 4,000-square-foot building, consumes only as much power as can be generated on-site. It relies on rooftop solar panels and a geothermal energy system.

It's located at Graco Park, just north of Boom Island along the Mississippi River.

“Our community is super excited about it,” said Bill Menz, park board commissioner for the area. “I think it’s going to bring a lot of regional attention. I think it’s going to really be a nice addition to not only for the citizens of northeast Minneapolis and Minneapolis, but for people who visit.”

The building also features a Spark’d Studios location, which offers technology and art equipment and instruction for youth.

Menz says The River Hub was made possible through a partnership with Graco, an industrial company headquartered in Minneapolis. A park board spokesperson said the $4.2 million building cost was primarily funded by Graco and its foundation.