Minneapolis Park Board unveils first net-zero building

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board unveiled its first net-zero building Saturday.

The River Hub, a 4,000-square-foot building, consumes only as much power as can be generated on-site. It relies on rooftop solar panels and a geothermal energy system.

It's located at Graco Park, just north of Boom Island along the Mississippi River.

“Our community is super excited about it,” said Bill Menz, park board commissioner for the area. “I think it’s going to bring a lot of regional attention. I think it’s going to really be a nice addition to not only for the citizens of northeast Minneapolis and Minneapolis, but for people who visit.”

The building also features a Spark’d Studios location, which offers technology and art equipment and instruction for youth.

Menz says The River Hub was made possible through a partnership with Graco, an industrial company headquartered in Minneapolis. A park board spokesperson said the $4.2 million building cost was primarily funded by Graco and its foundation.