Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
The Associated Press

Stecklein stars as the Frost beat the Sceptres 5-3 in Game 2 of their PWHL playoff series

hockey player goes through line after goal
Minnesota Frost's Michela Cava (86) celebrates after scoring against the Toronto Sceptres during second-period PWHL playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Friday, May 9.
Frank Gunn | The Canadian Press via AP

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Lee Stecklein had two goals and an assist to help the Minnesota Frost beat the Toronto Sceptres 5-3 on Friday night in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

Sophie Jacques, who hails from Toronto, snapped a 3-3 tie when she beat Sceptres goalie Kristin Campbell off the rush with 6:13 left to play. Mellissa Channell-Watkins added a power-play goal with 71 seconds remaining.

The Frost bounced back nicely after losing 3-2 in Game 1 on Wednesday night. Game 3 of the best-of-five PWHL semifinal series is at Minnesota on Sunday night.

Michela Cava also scored for the defending champion Frost. Maddie Rooney made 27 saves.

Hayley Scamurra, Savanah Harmon and Allie Munroe scored for the Sceptres. Campbell stopped 20 shots.

The Sceptres grabbed a 1-0 lead on Scamurra’s shot from the side boards that deflected off Channell-Watkins in the first period.

Minnesota roared back with three goals to begin the second period, including a power-play marker from Stecklein. But the Sceptres tied the game on late-period goals from Harmon on the power play and Munroe from a bad angle on the next shift.

Takeaways

Frost: The PWHL handed forward Britta Curl-Salemme a one-game suspension for her second-period head check on Toronto defender Renata Fast.

Sceptres: Coach Troy Ryan added rookie defender Rylind MacKinnon in favor of forward Laura Kluge.

Key moment

Tennis trailblazer Billie Jean King was among the 7,659 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The 81-year-old Hall of Famer received a lengthy standing ovation during a timeout midway through the second period for her part in helping launch the PWHL last year.

Key stat

Harmon and Munroe scored 27 seconds apart late in the second period to pull Toronto even.

Up next

The series moves to Minnesota for Game 3.