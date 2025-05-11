Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
MPR News Staff and Feven Gerezgiher
Updated:

Loons beat Miami 4-1 as soccer fans watch Messi in action at Allianz Field

Two players walk down the pitch looking towards the left.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts to an official's call while Minnesota United defender Nicolás Romero (5) looks on during an MLS soccer match at Allianz Field on Saturday in St. Paul.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News

Soccer legend Lionel Messi scored Inter Miami’s only goal as Minnesota United secured a 4-1 victory at Allianz Field in St. Paul.

Minnesota’s Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Anthony Markanich and Robin Lod scored goals during the game, and Tani Oluwaseyi directed a header towards the goal when Miami defender Marcelo Weigandt deflected the ball back into his team’s net.

Hlongwane and Lod both scored their first goal of the season, while Julian Gressel made his home match debut as a substitute.

Fowziya Mohamed, 19, of Apple Valley attended the Minnesota United versus Inter Miami game wearing Lionel Messi’s Argentina national team jersey. 

“I believe he is the best player of all time. He's just amazing,” she said. 

A soccer fan poses for a photo.
Fowziya Mohamed, 19, of Apple Valley attended the Minnesota United versus Inter Miami game on Saturday, May 10, 2025 wearing Lionel Messi’s Argentina national team jersey.
Feven Gerezgiher | MPR News

Mohamed has been a Lionel Messi fan since childhood. When she heard he was playing in Minnesota, she told her brother they had to buy tickets. 

“It’s my first time seeing him. I’m really excited,” she said. It was also her first time attending a game at Allianz Field. 

What did it mean to see Messi in person? 

“Everything,” she said.

Brendan Cummins and his family also attended the game to see Messi.  

“It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s emotionally inspiring. You know, we’ve been fans forever and he’s just an artist with the soccer ball.”

A family poses for a photo near the stadium.
Brendan Cummins and his family attended the Minnesota United game against Inter Miami on Saturday to see Lionel Messi.
Feven Gerezgiher | MPR News

The St. Paul family often attends Major League Soccer games. They were glad to see Messi play in their city after missing him on their visit to Barcelona, where the Argentine played for nearly two decades. 

“It’s kind of amazing what he does for soccer as well,” said Brendan’s son, Sebastian Cummins, as the family waited to get into Allianz Field ahead of the game. 

“The line’s never been this long,” he said. “I feel like everyone is here just to see him and also maybe they’ll come and like the Loons as well.”

Meredith Wold and her family handed out free shirts to promote their family business, Quality Moving & Storage. She said they also wanted to use Lionel Messi’s presence in Minnesota to help promote the Loons: the shirts have a checklist on the back promoting Minnesota players alongside Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, another star soccer.

Family members hold up and hand out blue t-shirts.
Meredith Wold (right) and her family handed out free shirts on Saturday, May 10, 2025, to promote their family business and famous soccer players.
Feven Gerezgiher | MPR News

“The sort of fervor around this game is really fun and we’re season ticket holders, so we come to every game, and we just thought, ‘What a neat way to kind of engage with other MLS fans in a way that we hadn’t before,’” Wold said. 

Photojournalist Ellen Schmidt documented the 19,710 fans in attendance and excitement at the match on Saturday.

Fans gather around a large U statue.
Fans wait to get a glimpse of players arriving for an MLS soccer match between the Minnesota United and the Inter Miami at Allianz Field on Saturday in St. Paul.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
A line of fans going to a soccer game.
Fans wait in line before the doors open for an MLS soccer match between the Minnesota United and the Inter Miami at Allianz Field on Saturday.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
Two fans wear Messi jerseys.
Fans wear Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi jerseys before of an MLS soccer match against the Minnesota United at Allianz Field on Saturday.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
Fans walk by a large loon statue.
Fans walk past a loon sculpture before an MLS soccer match between the Minnesota United and the Inter Miami at Allianz Field on Saturday.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
A few fans participate in soccer activities outside of the stadium.
A young fan kicks a soccer ball before an MLS soccer match between the Minnesota United and the Inter Miami at Allianz Field on Saturday.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
A player runs during warm up drills.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) warms up before an MLS soccer match against the Minnesota United at Allianz Field on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in St. Paul.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
Fans watch the players warm up from the stands.
Fans watch Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) warm up before an MLS soccer match against the Minnesota United at Allianz Field on Saturday.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
A fan reacts.
Fans reach for a ball that Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) kicked into the stands before an MLS soccer match against the Minnesota United at Allianz Field on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in St. Paul.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
A few fans stand in line. One wears a loon hat and looks at a mobile phone.
Fans line up for pregrame festivities before an MLS soccer match between the Minnesota United and the Inter Miami at Allianz Field on Saturday.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
A fan cheers.
Dawn Graff, of Minneapolis, celebrates after the Minnesota United scored a goal during an MLS soccer match against the Inter Miami at Allianz Field on Saturday.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
Fans cheer and hold up scarves.
Minnesota United fans cheer for their team during an MLS soccer match against the Inter Miami at Allianz Field.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
Fans in the stands celebrate.
Fans fill the stands at Allianz Field during an MLS soccer match between the Minnesota United and the Inter Miami on Saturday.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
Players chase the ball
Minnesota United forward Tani Oluwaseyi (14) takes the ball up the field against Inter Miami defenders Gonzalo Luján (2) and Marcelo Weigandt (57) an MLS soccer match at Allianz Field.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
A soccer player kicks the ball during warm ups.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) warms up before an MLS soccer match against the Minnesota United at Allianz Field.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
A player throws the ball in bounds, while fans watch from the stands.
Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall (15) throws the ball in bounds during an MLS soccer match against the Inter Miami at Allianz Field on Saturday.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
A goalie dives for the ball.
Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) saves an attempted goal by Inter Miami during an MLS soccer match at Allianz Field on Saturday.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
A fan cheers.
Fans cheer for the Minnesota United during an MLS soccer match against the Inter Miami at Allianz Field on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in St. Paul.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
A soccer player kicks the ball
Minnesota United midfielder Joaquín Pereyra (26) sends a kick toward the net during an MLS soccer match against the Inter Miami at Allianz Field.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
A player dives for a ball
Inter Miami goalkeeper Óscar Ustari (19) misses the save on a Minnesota United goal during an MLS soccer match at Allianz Field on Saturday.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
Fireworks go off at the soccer pitch.
Fireworks kick off an MLS soccer match between the Minnesota United and the Inter Miami at Allianz Field on Saturday.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
Four players, two from each team, try to get control of the ball.
The Minnesota United and the Inter Miami battle for the ball an MLS soccer match at Allianz Field on Saturday.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
Two soccer players try to gain control of the ball.
Inter Miami defender Noah Allen (32) and Minnesota United forward Tani Oluwaseyi (14) battle for the ball during an MLS soccer match at Allianz Field on Saturday in St. Paul.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
A soccer player falls while three opponents move to the ball.
Minnesota United forward Tani Oluwaseyi (14) tumbles to the grass after colliding with Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia (8) during an MLS soccer match at Allianz Field on Saturday.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
Fans cheer as two players run by on the pitch.
Fans cheer after Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane (21) scored a goal during an MLS soccer match against the Inter Miami at Allianz Field on Saturday.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News
Two fans cheer in the crowd
Jackson O'Brien, 18, left, and Elijah Johnson, 18, of Rochester, celebrate after Minnesota United scored on Inter Miami during an MLS soccer match at Allianz Field on Saturday.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News