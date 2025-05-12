Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
The Associated Press
St. Paul

McQuigge and Cava each score 2 goals, Frost beat Sceptres 7-5, take 2-1 series lead

hockey players at goal
Minnesota Frost forward Michela Cava (86) shoots against Toronto Sceptres goaltender Kristen Campbell, right, in the first period of a PWHL hockey playoff game on Sunday, May 11, in St. Paul.
AP Photo | Bruce Kluckhohn

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Brooke McQuigge and Michela Cava scored two goals apiece on Sunday night and the Minnesota Frost beat the Toronto Sceptres 7-5 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five semifinal series.

The Frost, who tied the series with a 5-3 win in Game 2, can advance to the PWHL championship with a win in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Liz Schepers, Lee Stecklein and Sophie Jaques also scored goals for Minnesota, and Taylor Heise had three assists.

Anna Kjellbin scored her first PWHL goal with 14:13 left in the game to cut Toronto’s deficit to 5-4, but Cava answered with a back-hand goal less than two minutes later and then scored a power-play goal to make it 7-4 with 10:39 to go.

Maddie Rooney had 18 saves in her second consecutive win for the Frost

Daryl Watts scored for the Sceptres with about five minutes left in the first period. Maggie Connors added a goal early in the second and Kali Flanagan’s goal made it 5-3 going into the third.

Blayre Turnbull capped the scoring with 7:56 to left in the game.

Kristen Campbell had 17 saves for Toronto.

After Schepers opened the scoring 2:33 into the game, McQuigge and Stecklein scored 52 seconds apart to make it 3-0 a little more than five minutes later and the Frost never trailed.

The Frost was 2 for 4 on power plays while Toronto was 0 for 2. Minnesota has converted 5 of 9 power-play opportunities in the series compared to 2 of 6 for the Sceptres.

The series remains at Xcel Energy Center for Game 4 on Wednesday.