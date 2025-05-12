Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Disasters
The Associated Press
Milwaukee

5th person dies from blaze that forced residents to jump from Milwaukee apartment building windows

ladder to a window
In this image made from video, a firefighter on ladder helps a person out of the window at the site of an apartment building fire in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on May 11.
WISN via AP

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

A fifth person has died following an intense fire that engulfed a four-story apartment building in Milwaukee on Mother’s Day.

Details about the victim were not immediately released Monday by the Milwaukee Fire Department. Further details about the blaze also were not released.

The fire was reported about 8 a.m. Sunday at the 85-unit building. Officials said some residents were forced to jump to escape the flames and smoke.

Ladder trucks were used to rescue other residents from windows while some firefighters inside the burning building crawled on hands and knees to get people out, Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said Sunday. In all, about 30 people were rescued.

Four people died Sunday. The fifth fatality was among four others who were critically injured. Several other residents were treated for lesser injuries.

An estimated 200 people were displaced by the fire which left the building uninhabitable. The building was built in 1968 and did not have a sprinkler system, predating a law that would have required one, Lipski said.

Lipski said the fire began in a common area and spread to multiple floors. Authorities have not said how the fire might have started.