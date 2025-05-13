Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
International
Rebecca Rosman, NPR
Paris

Gérard Depardieu found guilty of sexual assault in landmark French trial

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!
Actor Gerard Depardieu arrives on March 24, 2025, in Paris to face trial for the alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set in 2021.
Actor Gerard Depardieu arrives on March 24, 2025, in Paris to face trial for the alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set in 2021.
Aurelien Morissard | AP

A French court on Tuesday found Gérard Depardieu guilty of sexually assaulting two women on a film set, sentencing the French film icon to an 18-month suspended prison term.

Judges said both women gave consistent, credible accounts of being groped by the actor, with witness testimony supporting their claims.

While the court acknowledged some uncertainty around the timing and location of Sarah's assault, it emphasized the strength of her descriptions and corroboration.

Depardieu, 76, had denied all wrongdoing, and his lawyer said he would appeal.

The verdict marks a major moment for France's long-stalled reckoning with #MeToo, and with broader questions about how assault is defined, particularly within the film industry.

"With this decision, we can no longer say [that Gérard Depardieu] is not a sexual abuser," Carine Durrieu-Diebolt, a lawyer for one of the victims, told reporters outside the courtroom shortly after the verdict was announced.

The case was originally expected to be heard in late 2024, but it was postponed multiple times, first due to scheduling issues, and then for medical reasons cited by the defense.

The trial opened in March 2025 and lasted four days.

Prosecutors in March asked for the 18-month suspended prison sentence and a fine of up to €200,000 (roughly $221,000).

Copyright 2025, NPR