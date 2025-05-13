Warriors struggle again to stop Timberwolves stars Edwards and Randle

Anthony Edwards shook both hands at his sides in celebration after knocking down his second consecutive 3-pointer over a 33-second span midway through the third quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves took over and ran away from the Golden State Warriors.

No matter the matchup, Edwards is having his way with Golden State’s defense. And Julius Randle, too.

Coach Steve Kerr keeps stressing how if the Warriors are going to win their playoff series against the T-Wolves it will be because of defense. That defense isn’t getting it done, and the Warriors lost 117-110 on Monday night for a second straight home defeat at Chase Center.

They now face a 3-1 deficit in the best-of-seven Western Conference series and will try to stave off elimination heading back to Minneapolis for Game 5 on Wednesday.

“The mindset and the mood is still very high,” Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga said.

Edwards and Randle each shot 11 for 21 and they combined for 10 3-pointers as the Timberwolves went 16 of 34 from long range.

Randle routinely made it look easy going to the basket in Game 4, then Edwards lit up the scoreboard by scoring 11 points in a 17-0 third-quarter surge.

“I think we just panicked because they were making everything,” Kuminga said. “We let our guard down.”

That 1-2 punch is more than Golden State can handle, especially without an injured Stephen Curry on the floor keeping everything together. Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green can’t do it all themselves.

Coming off a triple-double in a 102-97 Game 3 win, Randle had 31 points — 19 of those by halftime. He shot 10 of 23 for 24 points in Game 3 after scoring 18 and 24 the first two games.

Slowing Edwards was just as important for the Warriors, who held the dynamic guard to making five of 14 shots in the first half Monday two days after he went off for 36 points while making 13 of 28 shots with five 3-pointers.

But Edwards’ 3 to beat the halftime buzzer Monday pulled Minnesota within 60-58 at the break and gave the Wolves momentum.

Kerr liked the energy of his defense and Gary Payton II’s effort.

“It was a big shot. I thought the way we defended it, it was great. Gary was all over him,” Kerr said. “Draymond came out to double and he hits a step-back 30-footer. There’s not much you can do about that.”

He split two defenders in the key for a floating jumper and three-point play at the 7:45 mark of the third quarter, then hit consecutive 3-pointers on his way to six made 3s.

Before the game, Kerr specifically mentioned Edwards and Randle.

“We’ve got to figure out a way to slow them down," he said, “especially late.”