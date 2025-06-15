Manhunt continues for suspect in shootings of Minnesota legislators
The manhunt for the suspect — 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter — in the targeted fatal shootings of Minnesota House DFL leader Melissa Hortman and her spouse, and the shooting of state Sen. John Hoffman and his spouse. Boelter is considered armed and dangerous, and the FBI was offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.