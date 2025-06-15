Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Crime, Law and Justice
MPR News Staff
Updated:

Manhunt continues for suspect in shootings of Minnesota legislators

boelter-day 2
An armed police officer in an armored vehicle takes part in the search for an active shooter, sweeping a neighborhood adjacent to the home of Minnesota DFL State Representative Melissa Hortman, in Brooklyn Park, Minn., Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Alex Kormann | AP

Quick Read

The manhunt for the suspect — 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter — in the targeted fatal shootings of Minnesota House DFL leader Melissa Hortman and her spouse, and the shooting of state Sen. John Hoffman and his spouse. Boelter is considered armed and dangerous, and the FBI was offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.