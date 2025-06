Five Native Americans are among 26 leaders selected by the Bush Foundation for its prestigious 2025 Bush Fellows program. This year’s fellows are, clockwise from top left, Lori Pourier, Oglala Lakota, former president and CEO of the First Peoples Fund; tribal court Judge Megan Treuer, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe; Curtis Rogers, White Earth Nation deputy director; John Little, Standing Rock Sioux, director of Native recruitment and alumni engagement at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion; and Leya Hale, Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate/Diné, an award-winning filmmaker and producer.

Photos courtesy of Bush Foundation