Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) reacts after not receiving a foul call during the first half of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Tuesday, July 1,Ariel Atkins scored 27 points, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso each had a double-double and the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx 87-81. Reese had 19 points and 11 rebounds on Saturday for her eighth consecutive double-double and 14th of the season. in Minneapolis.

Abbie Parr | AP