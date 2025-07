A sign reading 'Temporary Beach Closure, High Bacteria Levels' is seen at Lake Hiawatha Beach on July 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) has temporarily closed several beaches after routine monitoring found that E. coli bacteria levels exceed state-specified guidelines. The closures are likely due to high water levels washing E. coli into the lakes from their surroundings.

Kerem Yücel | MPR News file