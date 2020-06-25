Art Hounds®

Art Hounds: Sam Zimmerman's North Shore paintings

Plus, Art Hounds recommend a Lanesboro-based podcast and the documentary 'Stories I Didn't Know'

Marianne Combs

Stylized and colorful painting of a bear in the woods
Sam Zimmerman's paintings draw on his Ojibwe heritage to tell stories rich with imagery of the North Shore.
Courtesy of the artist

Two Harbors, Minn., painter and teacher Arlee Wilkes has been enjoying the work of Duluth-based artist Sam Zimmerman. Zimmerman draws on his Ojibwe heritage to create vibrant images filled with symbolism. Wilkes says his work makes her feel even closer to the North Shore.

Arts educator Katie Tuma recently watched the documentary “Stories I Didn’t Know.” The film follows Rita Davern as she traces her family’s history in Minnesota. In the process she finds out they settled on land — Pike Island — that is of particular significance to the Dakota. Tuma says it’s a richly layered story that explores culture, identity and uncomfortable family history.

Jewelry artist Liz Bucheit is loving a new hyper-local podcast called “Location Lanesboro.” It was started by three guys who were used to getting drinks each week pre-COVID-19. Now they get together via podcast and interview Lanesboro locals. Bucheit says it’s a great way for people to still feel like they’re a part of community when many of them are still socially isolating.

