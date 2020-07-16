Listen Art Hounds: Madalina Kelner's photographs seek to look 'Behind the Veil'

Art car artist Sandra Elftmann is taken with Madalina Kelner’s photo exhibition “Behind the Veil.” The photographs are portraits of people’s hands, submerged underwater and shrouded in brightly colored pieces of fabric. It’s an exploration of identity and what it feels like to be marginalized by society. Elftmann says the imagery is joyful, even as it draws the viewer in to understand and empathize. The exhibition is just wrapping up at Homewood Studios in Minneapolis, but you can peruse the images at your leisure on Kelner’s website.

Actor and director Craig Johnson is looking forward to watching “The Art of the Entertainer,” a one-man show that pays tribute to vaudeville and slapstick comedy. The show was created and is performed by Commonweal Theatre company member Brandt Roberts, and is inspired by the work of Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton and Bill Irwin, among others. The show is available to stream on the Lanesboro theater company’s website through Aug. 1.

Avid theater-goer Florence Brammer misses watching live performances since COVID-19 forced performance halls to close. And she’s worried about the future of the Minnesota Fringe Festival, which has moved to a virtual platform this summer. So she’s definitely going to “Reverend Matt’s Fringe Benefit,” an online cabaret/fundraiser for the Fringe. Brammer says she’s looking forward to seeing some of her favorite performers while also supporting an organization that does so much for the Twin Cities theater scene.