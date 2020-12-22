The Cube Critics on their top films of 2020

2020 was a weird year for movies.

The coronavirus pandemic shut down theaters in March, and even though some have reopened, it has changed the movie industry — quite possibly forever.

As more people are streaming and watching new releases at-home, will this be a new normal? Or will 2020 be a strange period in cinema?

Nonetheless, our Cube Critics Marcheta Fornoff and Euan Kerr still found some gems. Aisha Harris, a host of NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour, joined them to share her top films. They also discussed what the industry might look like in the next few years.

Recommendations from the show:

Guest:

Aisha Harris is a host of NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour.

