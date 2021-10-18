How a proposed highway project could affect Hmong farmers in Dakota County
A proposed road project in the southeastern metro is threatening to displace small families of farmers who are part of the Hmong American Farmers Association in Dakota County.
Sahan Journal climate and environment reporter Andrew Hazzard joined host Cathy Wurzer to talk more about his reporting on the issue.
Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.
