Minnesota Now

How a proposed highway project could affect Hmong farmers in Dakota County

Cathy Wurzer
Farmland and farm fields.
The Hmong American Farmers Association farm sits on both sides of U.S. 52 in Dakota County. But leaders are worried a road project could take away valuable land.
Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal file

Share

A proposed road project in the southeastern metro is threatening to displace small families of farmers who are part of the Hmong American Farmers Association in Dakota County.

Sahan Journal climate and environment reporter Andrew Hazzard joined host Cathy Wurzer to talk more about his reporting on the issue. 

 Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

Your support matters.

You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory
Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More