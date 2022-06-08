Minnesota Now

Is gun violence a public health crisis?

Cathy Wurzer and Simone Cazares
A sign says "Welcome, Bienvenidos, Robb Elementary"
Law enforcement officers speak together outside of Robb Elementary School following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, 19 students and 2 adults were killed, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement.
Brandon Bell | Getty Images

Leaders of the state's biggest healthcare systems just declared gun violence a public health crisis. So what happens next? Host Cathy Wurzer talks with two advocates on both sides of the issue.

Guests:

  • Rashmi Seneviratne, Executive Director, Protect Minnesota

  • Rob Doar, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

