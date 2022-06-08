Is gun violence a public health crisis?
Leaders of the state's biggest healthcare systems just declared gun violence a public health crisis. So what happens next? Host Cathy Wurzer talks with two advocates on both sides of the issue.
Guests:
Rashmi Seneviratne, Executive Director, Protect Minnesota
Rob Doar, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus
Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.
Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.