4 takeaways from Minnesota's spendiest Congressional race

The political race between Angie Craig and challenger Tyler Kistner in Minnesota's Second Congressional District is one of the most competitive in the nation. Outside spending has reached nearly $15 million.

We wanted to ask who's giving that money and how it might impact what the winner does when they are in office. So, we got Sarah Bryner on the line. She’s the director of research and strategy for OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization based in Washington D.C. that tracks money in politics.

Bryner shared some key takeaways from the race:

The Craig/Kistner race is the 24th most expensive in the country so far, according to OpenSecrets. That includes $15 million spent by political action committees (PACs), national party committees and other outside groups, as well as close to $10 million spent by the candidates themselves. Outside, here, doesn’t necessarily mean out of state or out of country. It’s referring to corporations and individual people, who can donate to PACs, which can raise unlimited amounts of money. By comparison, political campaigns themselves have to follow strict rules around how much money they can accept from a given person or organization. The biggest funders in this race are also the biggest players nationally: The Congressional Leadership Fund and House Majority PAC. The two PACs are generally seen as arms for the two major political parties. Super PACs are required, by law, to disclose their donors. And the mega-donors for this race include entrepreneur Peter Thiel, philanthropist Fred Eychaner, and hedge fund manager Ken Griffin. That doesn’t mean they’re necessarily interested in Minnesota politics. Instead, they want to tip the scale nationally in favor of their party. “All races are becoming more nationalized, so any race could be the one that takes it for the party,” Bryner said. “These donors are party-lined ideological champions.” Craig’s campaign has raised more money, but incumbents almost always outraise their opponents. Craig has raised over $7.2 million; Kistner has raised about $3 million. Bryner said Craig’s campaign has received more money from Minnesotans, both as a percentage of the total and in real dollars. That isn’t typical — incumbents tend to rely on the “party establishment,” Bryner said. All that money is increasingly spent online, through digital advertising firms. That’s where most of Craig’s funding is going. Kistner, on the other hand, is spending more money on direct mail and flyers. Fundraising also goes toward day-to-day expenses, like staffer salaries. But mass media advertising on radio and television is still top of mind.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

We attempt to make transcripts for Minnesota Now available the next business day after a broadcast. When ready they will appear here.