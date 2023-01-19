Art Hounds explore an artist’s legacy, and recommend a 'Haunting' play

Writer Deborah Carver of Minneapolis was drawn to the question of artistic legacy after attending the opening of the exhibit “Act III: Who the Heck is Hoffman?” She marveled at the size and subject of the vivid paintings as well as the backstory of the exhibit.

The exhibit is a posthumous collection of the life’s work of Duluth-born painter Frank Hoffman, who died in August 2021. Hoffman painted many large-scale works that ranged from abstracts to detailed studies of engines. After his death, Hoffman’s work appeared on Craigslist. St. Paul artist Emily Landberg paid for about a hundred pieces of Hoffman’s prodigious oeuvre, and she has curated this collection.

Carver says Landberg has arranged these wide-ranging works thoughtfully in the brick-lined gallery space. Courtesy of Emily Landberg

The exhibit runs through Jan. 30 at the Artista Bottega in St. Paul. The “Act III” in the title refers to the ongoing life of artwork, after an artist’s death.

Carver notes that some of Hoffman’s paintings include erotica that “walk right up to the line between art and pornography.” But, she adds, they remain on the art side: beautifully painted, many in frames made by the artist. Carver says Landberg has arranged these wide-ranging works thoughtfully in the brick-lined gallery space.

This exhibit is not recommended for viewers under age 18.

Artwork by the late Frank Hoffman of Duluth, part of the exhibit "Act III: Who the Heck is Hoffman?" which runs through Jan. 30 at the Artista Bottega. Courtesy of Emily Landberg

Lori Paulson of Winona plans to make the drive to Rochester to see the play, “The Haunting of Hill House” opening this weekend. Paulson eagerly read the book by Shirley Jackson in advance, and she is looking forward to seeing how its memorable characters interact in the stage adaptation.

Gain a Better Understanding of Today MPR News is not just a listener supported source of information, it's a resource where listeners are supported. We take you beyond the headlines to the world we share in Minnesota. Become a sustainer today to fuel MPR News all year long.

In the play, an investigator of supernatural phenomena comes to Hill House and is joined by five others, all strangers drawn to the house’s mysteries.

The play runs from Jan. 20-29 at the Rochester Repertory Theatre.

Minneapolis actor and improviser Katy Kessler is looking forward to this Friday’s performance of James Rone and Friends.

The monthly series at Strike Theater in northeast Minneapolis features James Rone performing his original songs, interspersed with what Kessler calls “the real and fictional backstories to the songs… some in character and some as himself.”

Kessler enjoys his “catchy, melodic” music that will have you singing along with the chorus by the end.

The featured “friend” in Friday’s performance is actor and comedian Alsa Bruno, founding member of the all-Black improv troupe Blackout and executive director of the nonprofit Black Joy. The evening promises “to be a great combination of heartwarming and funny and altogether entertaining,” said Kessler.

The show is Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m.