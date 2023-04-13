Girls on the Run gives free gear to young girls to empower them through exercise

If you’re a runner or know someone who is, you know it’s a lot less enjoyable without the right gear. The Minnesota chapter of Girls on the Run is outfitting more than a thousand girls around the state with shoes, pants and sports hijabs so they can be ready to hit the trails.

Kathleen Cannon has been executive director of Girls on the Run since December. She joined MPR News host Cathy Wurzer to talk about the project.

Cannon said Girls on the Run starts with identifying barriers young women may face.

“Maybe they’re running in boots or hand me down flip flops … we don’t want them to worry about what they are wearing so they can really focus on what matters, like the people around them and the way their bodies feel,” she said.

Just under 100 Muslim girls in Minnesota requested a sports hijab, a specially designed hijab used during exercise, according to Cannon.

The organization hosts practices after school to train for a 5K over the course of 10 weeks. Beyond equipment, Girls on the Run also hopes to help young girls create healthy relationships with exercise.

“Girls at this age, about eight to 13, are so impressionable. We provide a healthy snack, because food is fuel. We don’t celebrate with food or say, ‘Oh, here’s a reward if you push yourself.’ We say, ‘Hey, this helps us move our body.’”

Spring registration for Girls on the Run is closed but Cannon said there are still other ways to get involved. There is a 5K in June, a summer program called Camp Girls on the Run in July, and fall registration, which opens August 1.

