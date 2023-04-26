'Earth is our mother': Minnesota farm addresses climate change by reintroducing bison, Ojibwe horses

It’s a waterlogged spring after a snowy winter, but the growing season is almost upon us. It’s a busy time of year for farmers like David Wise, who is juggling quite a few projects, including reintroducing bison and Ojibwe horses to his farm in Northern Minnesota.

He is a descendant of the Fond du Lac Band of Superior Chippewa and the founder of Native Wise farm, which produces wild rice, maple syrup, CBD, and vegetables. David Wise joined MPR News host Cathy Wurzer to talk about all things his Minnesota farm.

He said it has always been a dream of his to bring the bison back because his great-grandfather was Chief Buffalo. When Wise was finally able to bring them back, he said it was like welcoming a relative home again.

Before they arrived, Wise did some research that found his fields had not had animals on them for many years and the soil health was not strong. With the new residents, he hopes that more native plants pop up and soil health improves.

Besides bison, Wise is also raising Ojibwe horses. He is working with colleagues to bring back a breeding program as they are close to extinction.

“We’re really just trying to help bring them back. It’s an honor to have them here on the farm again,” he said.

Wise said it is important to him that they keep the land healthy and productive into the future. He considers himself a steward of the land, a value that was passed down to him from Ojibwe culture.

“We look at the Earth as our mother,” he said.

