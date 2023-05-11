Art Hounds: Memories of France

Sarah Schultz is a freelance curator and writer in Minneapolis.

“I am really excited to see this body of work,” she says of the exhibition “Paysage Français: mémoire et fantasme” by Minneapolis artist Ilene Krug Mojsilov, which brings together decades of the artist’s work.

Schultz explains the show title translated into English is “French landscape: memory and fantasy.” She says Mojsilov’s work is inspired by time the artist spent in France.

“It's a rich assortment of work. It's both abstract, has elements of realism. [It] is a series of drawings and pastels and also large paintings. It's really beautiful and evocative,” Schultz said.

“Paysage Français” is on display at Alliance Française in Minneapolis through June 10.

South Minneapolis resident Davis Brinker took time away from cat sitting to recommend the play “West Point Players,” produced by Spiral Theater at the Phoenix Theater in Uptown Minneapolis.

The comedy tells about a troupe of aspiring Army thespians who put on a show to raise money for their military academy.

“It's a company that I think is really dedicated to just creating like, silly, unserious, very approachable work,” Brinker said. “I think sometimes the theater can feel sometimes a little bit stuffy and a little bit like taking itself very seriously. And this feels very, very antithetical to that.”

“West Point Players” runs through May 14.

Courtney Mault lives in Minneapolis but loves traveling to northern Minnesota where her family is from.

Mault recommends a Duluth exhibit by artist Lori Franklin and describes the Minnesota nature-inspired art as “prismatic.”

“A fox will have a big, bright pink splash of orange or pink on it, or a bear will have an image of a flower on it. So, very, very nature influenced but also … heightening that sense of the natural world,” Mault said.

Lori Franklin's exhibit “Hidden Realms” opens Friday at Siiviis Gallery in Duluth.