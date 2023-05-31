Folk and blues legend Lead Belly’s Minneapolis private party

For our “Minnesota Now and Then” series we are going back to November 1948.

Folk and blues singer Huddie Ledbetter, known by his stage name Lead Belly, had just finished a tour of Minnesota college towns, when he turned up at a friend’s Minneapolis home and gave a short concert.

It was a moment that would have been lost to music history, except that somebody decided to record it.

MPR News producers Robbie Mitchem and Jamal Allen share the story with producer Britt Aamodt.

