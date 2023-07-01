Ask a Bookseller: 'For Her Consideration'

Claire Bone is one half of the sister pair who own Wild Sisters Book Company in Sacramento, Calif. She recommends the novel “For Her Consideration” by Amy Spalding.

For her Consideration by Amy Spalding Kensington

“If the Golden Girls were 30-something lesbians living in Los Angeles, this is that book,” said Bone.

The main character is Nina, an aspiring screenwriter in LA who has experienced a devastating breakup. She decides to leave LA and moves out to the suburbs with her wonderful, eccentric aunt. She spends the next three years hiding from her old life in LA.

“Enter Ari. She's a heartthrob, superstar actress up and coming, amazing. She's supposed to be like this difficult starlet to work for,” Bone said.

The book is Nina’s journey to rediscovering love.

“I laughed, I cried. I really loved this book,” Bone said. “It is a love story. But like what really, really got me about this book is it's a friendship story.”