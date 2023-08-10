Twin Cities receives hopeful inflation report: what does it mean for your wallet?

Inflation in the Twin Cities is at just one percent, according to new data the Bureau of Labor Statistics released this morning. That's lower than the national rate of 3.2 percent and the lowest inflation rate in the Twin Cities since July 2020.

Why is the rate lower here than in other metro areas and what does this mean for your finances? Marcus Bansah, an assistant professor of economics at St. Olaf College, joined MPR News Host Cathy Wurzer to break it down.

Hear the conversation using the audio player above, or read a transcript of it below. Both have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

You saw this figure at one percent, and what did you say?

I said this is good news for all of us, especially people in living in the state of Minnesota. I think Minnesota is leading the way in terms of how inflation is fallen and if other states can follow suit, then it means that we have to kind of bring increasing interest rates to a close so that we can focus on other goals.

I remember hearing sometimes low inflation can be a signal of problems, is that true?

Well, from where we are coming from, no. If you look at the history, inflation falling consistently over time, I don't see that as a big issue at this point. And the national average is still 3.2 percent, we are getting closer to the Feds target of 2 percent.

If you look at other figures, like consumer spending and other macroeconomic indicators, it shows that the economy is still doing well. There are fears of recession but at this point, the figures really show that there isn’t going to be a recession. The figures are trending a good reason and I don't think we should be unduly worried that the economy is becoming weak, because we need inflation to go down so that we can focus on growing the economy again.

What is the metro area doing right to have a low rate?

If you look at the data on housing, you see that on a year-to-year basis, rent prices have fallen by one percent over the period. And the policies that have been put in place to increase affordable housing in the Twin Cities is contributing a lot to this recent drop in inflation, which is a good thing, because housing is a housing causes a major component of inflation.

And so any policy aim at increasing the supply of affordable housing will definitely do that. I mean, if you look at it, the weight of houses around 33 percent and for the period, in recent times, the increase in inflation is maybe 70 percent due to shelter costs. So the policies that have been put in place to provide or supply more affordable housing estate is a major contributing factor.

Also, if you look at the figures, energy prices year on year has also fallen to about 16.7 percent, which is good. And so that's also one of the major contributing factors to the low inflation that we are seeing. Food prices have increased a little bit, 3.5 percent, but housing has fallen sharply. Energy prices are falling sharply and that will be one of the factors that will be contributed to that.

Why are food prices not dropping as low?

That is due to a number of factors. We all know what has been going on in terms of the Russia war in Ukraine, that is one of the factors, whenever you have disruptions in the supply chain. And so if price in the international market has increased, then even the local farmers that we have, they have to kind of see how they can also benefit from that so that some of the issues brought about by the war in Ukraine is a contributing factor.

Of course, higher prices, over the time, also contributed to increasing for transportation costs, thankfully, that is going down. We know that the labor market has been very tight and so that is an issue but it is also improving. I will say that the fate of the war will affect supply chain, talking about high prices that affect transportation costs and also issue of worker shortages over the period.

This inflation report is good, as you say. But there's still so many people looking at their bottom lines, their bank accounts and saying, ‘oh, my gosh, I still feel really stretched.’ Why is that?

We just have to understand the numbers and how they are now. An inflation rate of one percent does not mean that prices are falling one percent on average. So even though we have an inflation of one percent, if food prices are rising by 2.5 percent, it means that you feel it more if you are buying food, but energy prices have fallen by 16.7 percent, it means that you see that benefit.

It depends on the components and whether the consumer is purchasing those items whose price has fallen or whether the consumer is purchasing items whose prices are rising. That will depend on whether they feel the impact of inflation more in their pocket or not. So the short answer is, it depends on what items you are spending your money on.

